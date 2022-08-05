Six died, one injured in road accident in Karnataka's Yadgir district

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Six people were killed (five on the spot) and another injured in a road accident near Arakera village of Yadgir district coming under the jurisdiction of Gurmitkal police station limits on late Thursday night around10.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Heena w/o Wazid Hussen (30), Imran s/o Mohamma Khan Khadar (22), Mohammad Nazar Hussain (76), Noorjahan Begum w/o Mohammad Nazar Hussain (70), Wazid Hussen(32) and Umeja s/o Wazid Hussen (1). Another person Fazal Husen (25) sustained injuries and has been shifted to the hospital.

According to Yadgir SP Vedamurthy, the deceased Heena and Imran were the residents of Ranganmohalla of Chakrakatta of Yadgir while the remaining five persons are the residents of Hatti village of Lingsugur taluk (Raichur district).

All seven people were returning to their native from Kodangal village of Telangana after performing a ritual. The Hyundai car in which they were coming collided head-on with a TATA Goods vehicle killing five people on the spot and another in the hospital.

Yadgir SP Vedamurthy visited the spot.