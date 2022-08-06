Ex-MLA Kiran Kumar challenges JC Madhu Swamy for seat

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board chairman KS Kiran Kumar, former MLA, has launched his 2023 election campaign from Chikkanayakanahalli assembly constituency. On Friday, he set up an office for his supporters, declaring that he is a serious contender for the BJP ticket, and giving Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy the jitters.

The former MLA from erstwhile Kallambella -- a seat which disappeared following the delimitation of constituencies in 2008 -- had been waging a cold war with Madhu Swamy for several years. In the 2018 polls, he reportedly sacrificed the constituency for the latter, owing to pressure from the party high command and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

But he continued to organise BJP workers on his own, and also held a huge rally some months ago with the blessings of Tumakuru LS member G S Basavaraju. Both leaders are reportedly averse to Madhuswamy.

Kiran Kumar was not removed from his post of Board chairman when the government effected an order to remove about 52 chairpersons of different boards and corporations recently. It meant he has the backing of the party high command and also Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a source informed TNIE, adding that even the RSS is in his favour.

“I sacrificed the seat in 2018, as Yediyurappa and the high command promised to give me the ticket in 2023. So I launched the campaign to send out a clear message to party workers that my contest is certain,” Kiran told reporters recently. There are also rumours that Madhu Swamy may not contest from Chikkanayakanahalli in 2023.

