Karnataka Cabinet may discuss rain damage at Aug 10 meet

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet will meet on August 10 to discuss, among other things, extensive damage caused to agriculture, roads and other infrastructure by heavy rain across the state and steps needed to address these issues.

Official teams that surveyed the damage across the state estimated that 5,771 hectares of agriculture land have been affected by rain and flood between the first week of June and July 16 and another 10,984 hectares between July 16 and the second week of August.

The number of landslides reported too has been high this time at 370. The PWD and district infrastructure teams assess that 3,600 km of roads and 650 bridges have suffered damage. Also, 16,000 houses have been affected, while over 400 heads of cattle have died.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said, “District and taluk administration officials have reported that affected people have been moved to government institutions, like schools and colleges, from flooded areas.’’ Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma said, “Disaster Management Commissioner Manoj Rajan has kept track of the developments.” A report stated many government offices and schools and anganwadis, have suffered damage. An official said the actual numbers could be much higher.

