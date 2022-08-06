Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid positive

Bommai was scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday for two days to attend ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and NITI Aayog meetings.

Published: 06th August 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacts with DCs of all districts while in isolation at his residence in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and had to cancel his official visit to Delhi at the last minute on Saturday. He is under home isolation at his R T Nagar residence in Bengaluru. He however continued to work from home and attended a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) of various districts to discuss rain-related issues.  

Bommai was scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday for two days to attend ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and NITI Aayog meetings. He was expected to meet BJP’s central leaders to discuss recent political developments. In a tweet, Bommai said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled.”

Bommai attended a series of meetings and events on Friday including the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), the inaugural of the annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh’s Glass House and the Annual General Meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC). Also, Bommai took part in the ‘Sankalp Se Siddi’ programme where he shared the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others on Thursday.

Many leaders including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa spoke to Bommai over the phone enquiring about his health. Ministers Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, Halappa Achar, Prabhu Chauhan, BC Nagesh and others too spoke to him over the phone and wished him a speedy recovery. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also tweeted, “Wishing Hon’ble CM of Karnataka Thiru (Mr) @BSBommai a speedy recovery from #COVID19. Get well soon.” In January this year too, Bommai had tested positive for Covid-19.

TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai COVID-19 Coronavirus
