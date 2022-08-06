Home States Karnataka

Karnataka supports banning of ‘Pakistan-backed’ groups: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said the state government will extend full support towards banning certain organisations, allegedly supported by Pakistan.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday said the state government will extend full support towards banning certain organisations, allegedly supported by Pakistan. While the government will not hesitate to ban organisations, including SDPI, KFD, and PFI, they could again regroup with some other name, he added.

He said that while the Centre had banned these organisations, they continued their activities under new names. He said that when was home minister, he had taken measures to ban these organisations and had also held talks with the Centre. The Kerala government too wants to ban these outfits, but it takes time, he added.

The Centre has started gathering information about leaders of these outfits, and intends to take suitable action against them, he said, adding that the BJP government has registered 200 cases against these activists. He, however, blamed Congress for their growth.

