Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah slams culture dept for using Hindi on website

“Is it the Department of Kannada and Culture in the state or Department of Hindi and Culture,” he questioned on social media.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah slammed the state BJP government for using Hindi on the official website of Kannada and Culture Department. Soon after his criticism, the department quickly made changes on the website.

“Is it the Department of Kannada and Culture in the state or Department of Hindi and Culture,” he questioned on social media. He had tagged a screenshot of the department’s homepage that had ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and ‘Bharat Sarkar Sanskriti Mantralaya (Ministry of Culture, Government of India)’, in Hindi.

He accused the state government of imposing Hindi and insulting Kannada to appease the BJP Central leaders. He said the banner at the programme in Bengaluru that was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was completely in Hindi.

He urged the Kannada and Culture Department to remove Hindi from its official website and said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar should clarify that”. He said if Sunil Kumar decides to use the department’s website to campaign for Hindi, who will save Kannada.

While the department removed Hindi from its website, some netizens slammed Congress for ignoring Kannada in the banner at the meeting attended by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Hindi Hindi imposition
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp