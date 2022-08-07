Home States Karnataka

After Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash, G Parameshwara keeps his birthday low key

Still, his supporters put up publicity material all over the town as planned and thousands of them gathered at his residence at Gollahalli off Bengaluru-Shivamogga NH-206.

Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara. (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, who lost despite running for the chief minister’s post in 2013, seems to have made a cautious move to keep a low profile this time as his 71st birthday celebration remained a low-key affair on Saturday. His supporters had planned to celebrate it in a big way at his Koratagere Assembly constituency, but Parameshwara, after seeing a huge turnout at Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash in Davanagere on August 3, asked them to go slow. He, however, maintained that the mega event was cancelled considering the misery of his constituents because of heavy rain.

“Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash helped Congress organise strongly and gave us a shot in the arm. Not just the birthday bash, but maladministration of the BJP government too will help us return to power after the 2023 Assembly polls,” he told reporters.

Still, his supporters put up publicity material all over the town as planned and thousands of them gathered at his residence at Gollahalli off Bengaluru-Shivamogga NH-206. Siddaramaiah called him over the phone and wished him earlier in the morning. His bete noire within the party and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council BK Hariprasad personally visited the ‘original’ Congress leader Parameshwara by travelling all the way from Bengaluru and greeting him.

Taralabalu seer Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji and people from all walks of life visited Parameshwara.
“Gentleman and senior Congress leader Honorable Shri Dr G Parameshwara, Happy Birthday. I pray to Guru Dattatreya to grant long life and good health to Parameshwara who is always engaged in public service,” tweeted BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi.

The BJP leadership has turned sympathetic towards Parameshwara, alleging that it was Siddaramaiah who allegedly snubbed Dalit leaders in Congress and also ensured Parameshwara’s defeat in the 2013 Assembly polls. The saffron party will continue to focus on the Dalit chief minister issue to nail the Congress party, especially Siddaramaiah, sources said.

