Home States Karnataka

BBMP receives 50,000 faulty flags in last 3 days

The defects include the incorrect size of the Ashoka Chakra, it being oval instead of round, the width and size of the Tricolour not being uniform as per the flag code.

Published: 07th August 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the Central and state governments are promoting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in a big way to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence this year, citizens in Bengaluru are returning defective flags to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in large numbers. According to BBMP officials, 50,000 defective flags have been returned to the civic agency in the last three days.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said on Saturday that if citizens find any defect in the flags, they need not go to the BBMP counters they purchased them from, but should visit any of the BBMP ward offices to return them and get proper ones in exchange.

BBMP offices to exchange flags

BBMP Special Commissioner, Administration, Rangappa, also in-charge nodal officer for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, told The New Indian Express that 10 lakh flags procured from the Kannada and Culture Department are being sold by the BBMP, of which only five per cent are reported to have defects. However, the count is only increasing.

The defects include the incorrect size of the Ashoka Chakra, it being oval instead of round, the width and size of the Tricolour not being uniform, the charkha (spinning wheel) printed twice, the size of the flag not being as per the flag code or the colours on the flag not being appropriate.

Rangappa added that since people are buying the flags, there is no monetary loss to the BBMP. But defective flags are piling up.  Another senior BBMP official added that the image of the government is taking a beating as many have taken to social media to troll the initiative and efforts undertaken. “Instead of promoting and celebrating the event, they are posting images of defective flags”, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Ghar Tiranga National Flag BBMP Faulty flags Defect Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Ashoka Chakra
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp