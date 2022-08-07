Home States Karnataka

FIR filed against Karnataka JDS MLA for abusing foresters

In the FIR filed at 11.30 pm on Friday, Nagamangala RFO Sathisha B said that on August 4 when they were clearing encroachments in Halti forest land, MLA Gowda prevented them with threats.

FIR (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The forest department has filed a complaint against JD(S) MLA Suresh Gowda in the Nagamangala Rural police station accusing him of abusing and threatening foresters. Based on the complaint, the police have filed an FIR against 10 people, including the MLA, for threatening the foresters who had prevented villagers from illegally axing trees in the deemed forest land at Halti village in the taluk.

In the FIR filed at 11.30 pm on Friday, Nagamangala RFO Sathisha B said that on August 4 when they were clearing encroachments in Halti forest land, MLA Gowda prevented them from performing their official duty and threatened them with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, Nagamangala police registered an FIR under IPC Section 143 (unlawful assembly), 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed of common object) and started the investigation. On Saturday, the forest staff under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Aswathi, SP Yathish N and forest department CF Malathi Priya carried out the encroachment clearing operation to reclaim the forest land.

