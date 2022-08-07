Home States Karnataka

Netas, officials divided over making Dasara jumbos walk 76 km to Mysuru

On Saturday, Deputy Conservator of Forests V Karikalan pointed to a Supreme Court order which specifies that elephants should not be made to walk for more than 15 km.

Published: 07th August 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Jumbos at the Matigodu camp. (Photo | Express)

Jumbos at the Matigodu camp. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The much-awaited Gajapayana to mark the beginning of the world-famous Dasara festivities has kicked up a controversy over whether jumbos should be made to walk 76 km from the forest or bring them here by trucks. At a Dasara committee meeting here, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath locked horns with district in-charge minister ST Somashekar and forest officials over the issue.

While Vishwanath said Dasara elephants, led by Abhimanyu, should walk, District in-charge Minister ST Somashekar insisted that they should be transported by trucks, leading to heated arguments. Vishwanath said bringing elephants in trucks beats the purpose of Gajapayana. It was Vishwanath who introduced Gajapayana during the SM Krishna government by formally welcoming Dasara elephants at Veeranahosahalli in Nagarhole forest of Hunusr to send out a message that the Dasara festival is on.

On Saturday, Deputy Conservator of Forests V Karikalan pointed to a Supreme Court order which specifies that elephants should not be made to walk for more than 15 km. He feared for the safety of jumbos as they have to trek on asphalted roads. He said the jumbos will be forced to walk 27 km a day to cover 76 km and reach Mysuru before August 10. Not convinced Vishwanath threatened to protest if the elephants are brought by trucks.

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait suggested that the issue of bringing Dasara elephants can be discussed next year as the programme has been finalised to welcome the jumbos. When Vishwanath suggested that the ceremony of welcoming the elephants at the Mysuru Palace be put off, Somashekar said there is no point in bearing down on officers. He said the issue can be finalised after holding talks with Forest Minister Umesh Katti, who is already camping in Nagarhole.

Somashekar said the forest department has finalised14 Dasara elephants and nine of them will arrive in the first batch and five in the second batch said the Mysore Palace Board will release Rs 5 crore and Mysore Urban Development Authority Rs 10 crore for Dasara celebrations, while the deputy commissioner will seek funds from the government. Omashekar said the Dasara High-Powered Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, decided to celebrate Dasara grandly this year, as no celebrations could take place for the last two years because of Covid. He said Bommai will decide on inviting the state guest to inaugurate the Dasara festivities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajapayana Dasara Jumbo Transport Argument Nagarhole Veeranahosahalli Hunusr Mysuru Palace
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp