74 die since beginning of monsoon, CM Bommai keeping close watch

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been keeping track of the rain damage across the state as heavy rain continues in many parts. Since the monsoon started in early June, 74 people have lost their lives, 36 have been injured and over 1.38 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been badly affected.

On Sunday, a motorcycle rider, Shetty, was crushed to death under a tree at Channarayapatna in Hassan district, which is witnessing heavy rain over the last few days.

Disaster Management Committee Commissioner Manoj Rajan said, “In all, 21,727 people were affected in 161 villages spread across 14 districts and 8,197 persons were evacuated. A total of 7,386 people are living in 36 camps.’’ He said 11,768 km of roads and 1,152 bridges and culverts have been damaged which may take months to repair.

A total of 4,561 schools and 2,249 anganwadis have been affected, mainly because of poor maintenance. The total number of primary health centres damaged is 122. Over 500 villages are in the dark as 1,7066 electric poles and 472 transformers are damaged. Minor irrigation tanks in around 95 locations have suffered damage.

Rajan said, “In areas that are prone to landslides, teams have been positioned to clear roads and survey vulnerable areas. If there are residences in these vulnerable areas, action is being taken to evacuate those people to safer places.’’ In all, 665 houses have suffered complete damage, over 3,000 considerable damage and 17,750 partial damage.

The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh for reconstruction of completely damaged house, which is Rs 4.04 lakh over the SDRF norms, Rs 3 lakh to houses with considerable damage, which is Rs 2.04 lakh above the SDRF norms, and Rs 50,000 to those with partial damage, which is Rs 44,800 above the norms. The government is bearing the additional amount, he said.

“Four NDRF teams are already deployed in Kodagu, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Raichur districts. Apart from this, one team is stationed in Bengaluru. Also, six SDRF teams have already been deployed in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada,’’ he added.

