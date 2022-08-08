Home States Karnataka

Phase-1 of Bengaluru Airport City to open by 2025

Though the pandemic had delayed construction of the futuristic Bengaluru Airport City, it has now picked up momentum with the first phase set to be opened in 2025.

Published: 08th August 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

A representative image of the Smart City on the premises of KIA in Bengaluru

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  On a sprawling 463 acres of land on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a multi-billion dollar Smart City, encompassing many worlds including business and entertainment, is getting ready. Though the pandemic had delayed construction of the futuristic Bengaluru Airport City, it has now picked up momentum with the first phase set to be opened in 2025.

Rao Munukutla, Chief Executive Officer, Bengaluru Airport City Ltd -- a wholly owned subsidiary of KIA operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), told The New Indian Express, “Our key assets such as concert arena, Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE) Village, first business park, a combo hotel with 775 rooms (operated by Ginger, Vivanta), SATS Central Kitchen and lush central park are expected to be completed by 2025. Every two years, one can see new assets getting operational and within 15 to 20 years, we plan to complete most of the Airport City.”

He said, “At the heart of the Airport City are the business parks and technology hubs. These have been designed as best-in-class business destinations, creating an environment of innovation that acts as a magnet for talent as well as the location of choice for employers, investors and businesses of the future.” 

SATS Central Kitchen to serve 1.7 lakh meals

They will be seamlessly connected to the RDE Village, designed by DP Architects, Singapore, to be launched soon. The SATS (Singapore Airport Terminal Services Ltd) Central Kitchen will prepare 1.7 lakh ready-to-eat meals per day.

Technology clusters
Advanced technology clusters, including advanced electronics manufacturing, robotics & artificial intelligence, space technology, 3D printing, quantum computing, chip design, digital content, online gaming, online education and agricultural technology are being planned, he said.

“The public realm is the Greenway, a continuous link that ties Metro and various assets of Airport City, allowing employees and visitors to move freely throughout the overall development,” he said. Airport City will serve as a model of transit oriented development hub with the presence of the terminal, roadways, Metro, suburban rail and the proposed hyperloop connectivity. The concert arena designed in technical collaboration with Live Nation USA will be a huge attraction. It can accommodate a crowd of 10,000 and will be equipped with worldclass acoustics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Airport City
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp