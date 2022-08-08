Home States Karnataka

Straws in the wind

Byrati may choose Davanagere to hoist the flag, while the Chikkamagaluru DC would do the honours in his territory.

Published: 08th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

KSE likely to miss flag glory 
Former Rural Ddevelopment and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa got a clean chit in contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide case, in which Patil had alleged that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death. But whether KSE returns to the Bommai cabinet is moot. Questions on whether the BJP high command gives its nod to expand the cabinet, and for the RSS strongman to make a comeback, remain in the realm of speculation. Eshwarappa, who had allegedly said the RSS Bhagwa Dwaja would be hoisted on the Red Fort in future, was ticked off by BJP national president J P Nadda. For now, Eshwarappa is unlikely to get a chance to hoist the flag for the 75th Amrut Mahotsav, as Chikkamagaluru district in-charge is Kuruba leader Byrati Basavaraj. Byrati may choose Davanagere to hoist the flag, while the Chikkamagaluru DC would do the honours in his territory. With all slots booked, Eshwarappa can fulfil the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ pledge on August 15, maybe? 

HJP to outdo BJP on Hindutva 
A section of BJP Yuva Morcha workers was on a resignation spree to avenge the death of leader Praveen Nettaru recently. Venting ire on the BJP, they alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had failed to protect pro-Hindu BJP workers in Karnataka. While there was much speculation on where these workers are headed, there was some clarity on Sunday. An unfamiliar new Hindustan Janata Party showed up. A group of hardcore Hindu activists, led by a certain Ram Hareesh, launched the party at Sharana Seva Samaja near Iskcon temple in Bengaluru. They promised to protect Hindus more honestly than the BJP, which they said had gone soft on hardcore Hindutva. The organisers blamed the mess on BJP leaders, and vowed to make it big. “One day, we will hold a mega rally on National College Grounds,” roared a HJP leader.

Gift of the gown, from Cong to BJP
As elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of Belagavi city are not likely to be held anytime soon, the Congress has decided to gift ‘mayoral gowns’ to BJP MLAs who are self-anointed mayor and deputy mayor of the city. The gowns will be gifted during the Congress programme of KPCC president DK Shivakumar, to be held in Belagavi on August 9. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi predicted that Belagavi will not get its mayor and deputy mayor until assembly elections are done. As they say, clothes maketh the man, or in this case, the mayor. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wind KSE Hindutva
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp