Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

KSE likely to miss flag glory

Former Rural Ddevelopment and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa got a clean chit in contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide case, in which Patil had alleged that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death. But whether KSE returns to the Bommai cabinet is moot. Questions on whether the BJP high command gives its nod to expand the cabinet, and for the RSS strongman to make a comeback, remain in the realm of speculation. Eshwarappa, who had allegedly said the RSS Bhagwa Dwaja would be hoisted on the Red Fort in future, was ticked off by BJP national president J P Nadda. For now, Eshwarappa is unlikely to get a chance to hoist the flag for the 75th Amrut Mahotsav, as Chikkamagaluru district in-charge is Kuruba leader Byrati Basavaraj. Byrati may choose Davanagere to hoist the flag, while the Chikkamagaluru DC would do the honours in his territory. With all slots booked, Eshwarappa can fulfil the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ pledge on August 15, maybe?

HJP to outdo BJP on Hindutva

A section of BJP Yuva Morcha workers was on a resignation spree to avenge the death of leader Praveen Nettaru recently. Venting ire on the BJP, they alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had failed to protect pro-Hindu BJP workers in Karnataka. While there was much speculation on where these workers are headed, there was some clarity on Sunday. An unfamiliar new Hindustan Janata Party showed up. A group of hardcore Hindu activists, led by a certain Ram Hareesh, launched the party at Sharana Seva Samaja near Iskcon temple in Bengaluru. They promised to protect Hindus more honestly than the BJP, which they said had gone soft on hardcore Hindutva. The organisers blamed the mess on BJP leaders, and vowed to make it big. “One day, we will hold a mega rally on National College Grounds,” roared a HJP leader.

Gift of the gown, from Cong to BJP

As elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of Belagavi city are not likely to be held anytime soon, the Congress has decided to gift ‘mayoral gowns’ to BJP MLAs who are self-anointed mayor and deputy mayor of the city. The gowns will be gifted during the Congress programme of KPCC president DK Shivakumar, to be held in Belagavi on August 9. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi predicted that Belagavi will not get its mayor and deputy mayor until assembly elections are done. As they say, clothes maketh the man, or in this case, the mayor.



