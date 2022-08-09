Forum seeks relief to kin of Masood, Fazil

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Alleging that the government is indifferent towards the murders of B Masood and Mohammed Fazil in Dakshina Kannada, the Muslim Aikyata Vedike from Suratkal on Monday set a 10-day deadline for the government to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families. If not, Vedike members said they will take out a protest along with other organisations and secular forces.

Umar Farooq Sakafi of Badriya Jumma Masjid, Krishnapura, addressing the media along with heads of several masjids in the region, accused the state government and Dakshina Kannada district administration of being discriminatory with regard to the serial murders.

“A compensation of Rs 25 lakh was given to Praveen Nettaru’s family, and the CM, ministers and MPs consoled them, but none visited the family of Masood, who stay just 5 km away. The same happened with Fazil’s family,” he alleged. He took exception to the government not handing over the murders of Masood and Fazil to the NIA like it did in Nettaru’s case.

