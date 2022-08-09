Home States Karnataka

Forum seeks relief to kin of Masood, Fazil

If not, Vedike members said they will take out a protest along with other organisations and secular forces.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Fazil murder

(L-R) Fazil, the victim. The spot were the incident happened.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Alleging that the government is indifferent towards the murders of B Masood and Mohammed Fazil in Dakshina Kannada, the Muslim Aikyata Vedike from Suratkal on Monday set a 10-day deadline for the government to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families. If not, Vedike members said they will take out a protest along with other organisations and secular forces.

Umar Farooq Sakafi of Badriya Jumma Masjid, Krishnapura, addressing the media along with heads of several masjids in the region, accused the state government and Dakshina Kannada district administration of being discriminatory with regard to the serial murders.

“A compensation of Rs 25 lakh was given to Praveen Nettaru’s family, and the CM, ministers and MPs consoled them, but none visited the family of Masood, who stay just 5 km away. The same happened with Fazil’s family,” he alleged. He took exception to the government not handing over the murders of Masood and Fazil to the NIA like it did in Nettaru’s case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp