Home States Karnataka

Grouper fish all across Karwar beach spark debate

Vinayaka Harikantra, another fisherman, echoed Prakash’s view by saying that the sea water is very cold these days.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen collect Grouper fish at Karwar’s Rabindranath Tagore beach.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Grouper fish, which have a good commercial value, are found strewn all across Rabindranath Tagore beach in Karwar, triggering a debate between fishermen and experts over the cause behind it. While some say it is due to global warming, marine biology experts disagree.

The fishermen are not venturing into the sea after an alert issued by the met department. It has been more than two months since they cast their nets. The sea is very rough with huge waves hitting the shore. “Grouper fish swim in deep water. They have come ashore because the water deep down is getting colder,” said Prakash Banalikar, a local fisherman.

Vinayaka Harikantra, another fisherman, echoed Prakash’s view by saying that the sea water is very cold these days. “We are seeing Grouper fish on the beach for the first time. It is due to cold water. We can feel the cold water when we enter the sea at its shallow end,” he said.

Grouper fish washed ashore
| Express

Many were happy after the fish were found on the shore. “The sea has become a mirage for us these days. We are so glad that we are able to catch these fish on the shore,” says Prakash. Shivakumar Haragi, Assistant Professor, Department of Marine Biology, Karnataka University, Dharwad says Grouper fish are coming ashore due to upwelling process, which happens during monsoon.

‘Cold water throwing up Grouper fish’

“The sea is churning and the fish deep down get thrown up on the shore due to rough seas. In this phenomenon, the warm water goes down and cold water comes up,” he explained. “The other possibility is that these fish might be part of a larger group, which might have been chased by dolphins,” he elaborated.

Grouper fish live amid rocks and coral reefs. The fish washed ashore are the young ones, according to Professor Haragi. “They grow up to between 3 kg and to 20 kg in weight and are large in size. They sell at a cost of Rs 300 to Rs 400 per kg and cost more than Rs 600 per kg during off-season,” he added. Usually it is the sardines or some other common variety of fish which end up on the sea shore. This is the first time that Groupers have been washed ashore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karwar beach
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp