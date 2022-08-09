Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt records show 28k more Covid deaths

As many as 28,000 more Covid deaths have been reported in the state by the Directorate of Social Security and Pensions (DSSP) of the Revenue Department.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 28,000 more Covid deaths have been reported in the state by the Directorate of Social Security and Pensions (DSSP) of the Revenue Department. This is in addition to the 40,121 deaths mentioned in the daily media bulletin issued by the Health Department.Admitting that there is a difference of at least 28,000 deaths, health department officials attributed the disparity to the expansion of the definition of deaths due to Covid.

So far, the state government, through DSSP, has cleared the compensation of `267.93 crore to the families of 53,586 people who died due to Covid so far. As per these figures alone, the health department has missed 13,465 Covid deaths.

In fact, DSSP has received applications from 60,444 families, while the claims of 2,894 are still under process. The DSSP, under the State Disaster Relief Funds, has released Rs 50,000 each to the family of the deceased as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Health department sources said the difference in the number of deaths in the media bulletin and DSSP list is only because of the expansion of the definition of Covid deaths. “Earlier, deaths of Covid-affected people only at hospitals were recorded by the health department. But now, deaths even at homes or elsewhere are considered as Covid deaths followed by clinical correlation.

The kin of the people whose names are missing from the health department list can approach the grievance committee to get the compensation,” an official said.Health Commissioner D Randeep said, “We are waiting for the government’s guidelines and approval to include the additional Covid deaths (recorded by DSSP) in the media bulletin.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid deaths Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp