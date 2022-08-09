Zameer Ahmed, Ashoka lock horns over Idgah Maidan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after ownership of the controversial Chamarajapet grounds, popularly known as Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru is settled, the controversy over its use is unlikely to end any time soon. Local Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed and Revenue Minister R Ashoka have locked horns over allowing Independence Day and Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations on the grounds.

While Ahmed said they will go ahead and hoist the tricolour on the grounds and there is no need to take permission for it, Ganesha festival will not be allowed. Ashoka, however, said permission from the Revenue department is required for all events, including offering namaz or hoisting the flag. He also said the government might consider allowing Ganesha celebrations here.

Two days after the BBMP declared that the 2.5-acre Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan belongs to the Revenue department, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said cutting across religions, people will join hands and hoist the tricolour at the maidan for the first time.

On allowing Ganesha pandal, he said, “No Ganesha pandal here.”

Ashoka told reporters on Monday that the grounds are surrounded by temples and a mosque. As per the 1964 document, the property belongs to the Revenue department, which will decide on allowing Ganesha Utsav, flag hoisting, prayers or namaz at the grounds.

“We will verify and permit as per the law. There should not be any confusion. No one should make an attempt for supremacy. Anyone can give a memorandum to us, we will permit as per law, we will do as per the Constitution.”

To a media question on Zameer Ahmed’s announcement of hoisting the flag on the grounds, Ashoka said the government has not received any application so far.

“There are two to three individuals and organisations who want to use this space. We cannot give permission to all, only one will be allowed. When there is controversy like this in usage of government land, and chances of law and order disturbance, permission is needed,” he said.

BENGALURU: Even after ownership of the controversial Chamarajapet grounds, popularly known as Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru is settled, the controversy over its use is unlikely to end any time soon. Local Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed and Revenue Minister R Ashoka have locked horns over allowing Independence Day and Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations on the grounds. While Ahmed said they will go ahead and hoist the tricolour on the grounds and there is no need to take permission for it, Ganesha festival will not be allowed. Ashoka, however, said permission from the Revenue department is required for all events, including offering namaz or hoisting the flag. He also said the government might consider allowing Ganesha celebrations here. Two days after the BBMP declared that the 2.5-acre Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan belongs to the Revenue department, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said cutting across religions, people will join hands and hoist the tricolour at the maidan for the first time. On allowing Ganesha pandal, he said, “No Ganesha pandal here.” Ashoka told reporters on Monday that the grounds are surrounded by temples and a mosque. As per the 1964 document, the property belongs to the Revenue department, which will decide on allowing Ganesha Utsav, flag hoisting, prayers or namaz at the grounds. “We will verify and permit as per the law. There should not be any confusion. No one should make an attempt for supremacy. Anyone can give a memorandum to us, we will permit as per law, we will do as per the Constitution.” To a media question on Zameer Ahmed’s announcement of hoisting the flag on the grounds, Ashoka said the government has not received any application so far. “There are two to three individuals and organisations who want to use this space. We cannot give permission to all, only one will be allowed. When there is controversy like this in usage of government land, and chances of law and order disturbance, permission is needed,” he said.