Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Guv Gehlot honours freedom fighters at their homes

Gesture part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Published: 10th August 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Govenor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitates freedom fighter R Narayanappa at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 80th anniversary of Quit India Movement and 75th anniversary of India’s Independence -- Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav -- Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the homes of three freedom fighters in Bengaluru and honoured them on Tuesday.

The Governor first went to the house of  R Narayanappa, residing at JP Nagar, and honoured him with a memento. Next, Sankaranarayan Rao was honoured at his house in Banashankari. The Governor also felicitated 101-year-old Nagabhushan Rao at his  house in Malleswaram. Nagabhushan turned nostalgic and recalled anecdotes from his freedom struggle days. He said he was part of the non-cooperative movement against the British Raj and dug roads, cut telephone wires, took away postboxes and encouraged people to join the freedom movement.  

He was jailed twice -- once in 1942 and lodged at the Shimoga prison and the next time in 1945 and was imprisoned at the Bangalore Jail.The freedom fighters and their families were happy with the Governor’s gesture as it was the first time that the governor was doing the honours at their home. The freedom fighters earlier used to be called to Raj Bhavan for a felicitation function.

“It’s our duty to respect and serve all our freedom fighters and their families for their selfless dedication and sacrifices. Without them, we won’t be able to appreciate our freedom,” Gehlot said. Ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and R Ashoka, Deputy Commissioner Srinivas and other officials accompanied the Governor on his visits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
freedom fighters Thaawarchand Gehlot Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp