Karnataka Guv Gehlot honours freedom fighters at their homes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 80th anniversary of Quit India Movement and 75th anniversary of India’s Independence -- Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav -- Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the homes of three freedom fighters in Bengaluru and honoured them on Tuesday.

The Governor first went to the house of R Narayanappa, residing at JP Nagar, and honoured him with a memento. Next, Sankaranarayan Rao was honoured at his house in Banashankari. The Governor also felicitated 101-year-old Nagabhushan Rao at his house in Malleswaram. Nagabhushan turned nostalgic and recalled anecdotes from his freedom struggle days. He said he was part of the non-cooperative movement against the British Raj and dug roads, cut telephone wires, took away postboxes and encouraged people to join the freedom movement.

He was jailed twice -- once in 1942 and lodged at the Shimoga prison and the next time in 1945 and was imprisoned at the Bangalore Jail.The freedom fighters and their families were happy with the Governor’s gesture as it was the first time that the governor was doing the honours at their home. The freedom fighters earlier used to be called to Raj Bhavan for a felicitation function.

“It’s our duty to respect and serve all our freedom fighters and their families for their selfless dedication and sacrifices. Without them, we won’t be able to appreciate our freedom,” Gehlot said. Ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and R Ashoka, Deputy Commissioner Srinivas and other officials accompanied the Governor on his visits.

