Opposition slams Karnataka govt over flood relief to Kalyana-Karnataka

This government has done neither.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:26 AM

Malnad and coastal districts have been experiencing rain over the last few days. (Above) Sea erosion in Kapu, Udupi district;

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Priyank Kharge from Congress, Bandeppa Kashempur from JDS and other opposition party leaders from Kalyana-Karnataka are complaining about the alleged step-motherly treatment meted out to the region, which accounts for around 40 Assembly seats Priyank tweeted, “Has the Kalyana-Karnataka region been wiped off the map of Karnataka by BJP Govt? The region too has received heavy rains & farmers have lost their crops, heavy damage to roads & infra, yet we don’t get a single Rupee. The BJP MLAs of Kalyana-Karnataka remain mute spectators to this neglect.’’

Kashempur said, “After people have suffered crop loss and property damage, one thing is to compensate them materially, while the other is to instill hope and confidence in them. This government has done neither. The CM and the administration have to immediately provide support to the aggrieved by giving them at least Rs 20,000.”

BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil said, “District in-charge minister of Yadgir Shankar Munenkoppa has instructed the DC and funds have also been released.”Another JDS MLA Nagannagouda Kandakur said, “The government has given Rs 200 crore to 21 districts. I spoke to the Yadgir DC and asked why Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Raichur have not received anything.” Patil said, “The funds were provided wherever there was a need. In Yadgir, the district administration has Rs 27 crore and they did not seek additional funds.”

