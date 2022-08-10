Home States Karnataka

Work on war-footing to implement Jal Jeevan Mission, officials told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed officials to work on a war-footing for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the ambitious project to provide clean tap water to
every home.During the video conference with senior officers from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department, the CM said the Jal Jeevan Mission is the PM’s ambitious project and its implementation is top priority for the state government.

The CM said that by August 8, the target was to provide water connections to 21,63,817 houses, and they have done much better by providing connections to 21,81,557 houses. He directed the officials to complete all first-batch work by September 15.

The officials have to visit the project sites thrice a week to monitor its implementation and not just sit in their offices, the CM said.He also directed the department heads to regularly review project implementation and seek an explanation from the officials if there was any delay. Bommai said they have taken note of the slow pace of work in some districts and asked officials to update the progress on the CM dashboard. The additional chief secretary and senior officers from the department have been asked to visit Raichur and Yadgir, the aspirational districts in which the Jal Jeevan Mission target was not achieved.

The CM also directed the deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat chief executive Officers and other officers to work efficiently to improve the quality of life in the next three months and also instil confidence in people about the government. The officers were also directed to come out with booklets on development work taken up in the districts.

