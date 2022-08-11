Home States Karnataka

3 arrested  for killing Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, NIA to take over case

By Express News Service
MANGALURU: Three main accused in BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case have been arrested, ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar said here on Thursday. 
The accused arrested are Shiyabuddin Ali and Bashir from Sullia and Riyaz from Subramanya. They were arrested near Talapady check post at 8 pm on Thursday morning.
"The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. We suspect that the trio has links with SDPI and PFI. We will establish the link after gathering evidence. Immediately after the crime, they escaped to Kerala and kept on changing the location. The case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after proper investigation," he said. 
Praveen Nettaru was murdered on July 26 in front of his office at Bellare in Sullia taluk. Seven persons who conspired in the murder were earlier arrested.
