Properties of Praveen Nettaru murder accused will be attached: ADGP

Published: 11th August 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nettaru. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order), Alok Kumar, said on Wednesday that the properties of those accused in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru will be attached.

Speaking to the media in Mangaluru before heading to Bellare where Nettaru was murdered, the ADGP said they will soon begin the process of attaching the properties of the accused after issuing a warrant against them through a court.

He said three assailants in Praveen’s murder case have already been identified but they are frequently changing their hideouts. “We had even traced their location once but just before we could nab them, they managed to escape. We have complete information about the accused, their families and addresses,” the ADGP said.

Stating that it was a planned attack and the accused escaped from the crime scene immediately after the incident, Alok Kumar said they will not spare anyone involved in the crime directly or indirectly. He said National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths are also holding a parallel probe into the incident.

Asked whether the accused have links with any organisations, he said: “We cannot simply tell that they belong to any organisation or have links with it. Only after gathering sufficient evidence, we can confirm it.”

Review meeting
The ADGP said he will also hold a review meeting with the heads of Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru city and Uttara Kannada police on nabbing the absconding accused and on maintaining law and order situation in the region. “Section 144 is already in place in the district. We will also review the situation on continuing prohibitory measures and maintaining law and order,” he said.

