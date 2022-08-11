Book chronicling George Fernandes’ public life out

Home States Karnataka

D’Souza said the book isn’t a biography, but a collection of events, life experiences, deeds and misdeeds of George Fernandes that coincide with India’s political saga. 

George Fernandes

Late former Union Minister George Fernandes. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Canada-based Mangalurean, Chris Emmanuel D’Souza, has authored a book on veteran socialist and former defence minister George Fernandes, titled ‘Bandh Samrat’ - Tales of Eternal Rebel. Addressing a press meet, D’Souza said the book isn’t a biography, but a collection of events, life experiences, deeds and misdeeds of George Fernandes that coincide with India’s political saga. 

“The millennial generation is steadily forgetting its past heroes, and it has become increasingly essential to highlight some of the past glories of leaders, who have significantly contributed in shaping India’s post-Independence political history. The book chronicles Fernandes’ early trade union activism in Mangaluru, his struggles in Mumbai, his rise and stardom on the national stage, his tenure in public office, his bond with other great leaders, his notoriety, his antics and his U-turns in an illustrious public career spanning over five decades,” he says.  The book is published by Clever Fox Publications, Bengaluru.

