Home States Karnataka

Extinct cheetah once roamed Karnataka landscape

Documents reveal that the feline was sighted, adopted as pet and poached for its skin, before the last one was shot dead in 1952.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pic published in BNHS journal in 1897

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Even as a national campaign to reintroduce cheetah into the wild in India’s forests is on in full swing amid much opposition from experts, evidence points to the fact that the world’s fastest cat once roamed the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Documents reveal that the feline was sighted, adopted as pet and poached for its skin, before the last one was shot dead in 1952. The landscape of Karnataka has been home to the cat. A picture of two cheetah cubs playing with a dog is being circulated in Karnataka.

“It is said to be a picture from Dharwad. It has been sent by another officer, a friend of mine,” said B J Hosmath, former PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden. The photograph caption reads, “The now extinct Indian Cheetah (declared officially extinct in 1952) cubs photographed by G S Rodon at Dharwad in 1897/published in the journal of Bombay Natural History Society (1897). The picture is now doing the rounds on social media.

To support this further, a journal - Mammals of Coimbatore - mentions the presence of cheetah in Satyamangalam tiger reserve at Kottamangalam. 

Cheetahs disappeared from India in 1952

An extract from the mannual says, “This animal is sparsely distributed over a small portion of Vellamunda and Kottamangalam.” “The Kottamangalam and Vellamunda form the landscape of Sathyamangalam,” informed Hosmath. The text also mentions Colonel Davies, a British officer who happened to find the pelt of ‘Felis jubata’ (scientific name for cheetah).

“He saw five good skins of Felis jubata among the pelts of leopard, tiger and other animals. They had come from Kothamangalam.” The journal also mentions another Britisher, Wedderburn, who also said that he has seen the skins of ‘this hunting leopard’ (cheetah) - called so in Cutcherry and one is in his possession - which he ‘got’ from Bolampatti. Sathyamangalam was part of erstwhile Mysuru Princely state. The cheetah went extinct in 1952 after the last one was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka cheetah
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp