‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a political stunt: Siddaramaiah

Reacting to discussions over changing the chief minister in the state, Siddaramaiah said he has no information about it.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah takes part in the ‘Walk for India’ march to mark the 75th Independence Day in Badami on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI/BADAMI: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday targeted BJP over its ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, terming it a political stunt, and said it has nothing to do with patriotism.

Before leaving for Badami, he alleged that the BJP’s parent organisation, RSS, was earlier opposed to the Constitution and the National Flag, and had not hoisted the Tricolour at its headquarters in Nagpur. “How could these people teach Congress and the country the importance of the National flag,” he asked.

Reacting to discussions over changing the chief minister in the state, Siddaramaiah said he has no information about it. “While BS Yediyurappa was about to be changed, I had been told in advance. I have not been informed about replacing Basavaraj Bommai. Let BJP have a third or fourth chief minister, it is up to that party,” he said.

Taking exception to the Centre amending the Flag Code, he said, “The fabric used for the National Flag should either be cotton or silk, but the new amendment has allowed the use of polyester, which is a disgrace to khadi and the freedom struggle.”

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating ‘Walk for India’ to mark the 75th Independence Day at Badami, he alleged, “The Tricolour was opposed by Veer Savarkar, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a stunt by launching ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. By amending the flag code, the BJP government has disrespected the Indian Constitution and the National Flag.”

He said, “BJP works with a ‘divide and rule’ strategy. I appeal to people to teach BJP a lesson in the Assembly polls.”

