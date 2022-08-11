Karnataka: Youth held for assaulting, robbing a woman near Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kundapur rural police on Wednesday night arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with physical assault and robbery.

The youth Praveen assaulted a 32-year-old woman Devaki Poojari with an iron rod when she was waiting for her son to return from school and escaped with the gold jewellery Devaki was wearing.

Devaki suffered injuries. Passersby shifted her to a hospital in Manipal. She was discharged the next day.

According to sources, the incident happened between 4.15 pm to 4.25 pm on August 5. Before the school bus arrived, the assailant who came in a bike and parked it somewhere far had then walked towards Devaki, and attacked her grievously. At first, Devaki resisted when the robber tried to snatch the gold ornaments. However, the assailant hit her on the head twice with an iron rod. As Devaki fell to the ground, the assailant escaped with 'karimani' chain, bangle, and earrings, all worth Rs 1,60,000.

Police sources told TNIE that preliminary investigation suggested that it was for the first time, that Praveen was involved in criminal activity as there was prima facie no case booked against him in any police station. Sources added CCTV footage from Halady road, Kundapur main road helped them crack the case by identifying the accused. Praveen used an altered bike to travel to the crime scene. He was picked up from Trasi based on suspicion. During interrogation he admitted to the crime, police said.

