Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Youth held for assaulting, robbing a woman near Udupi

The assailant escaped with 'karimani' chain, bangle, and earrings, all worth Rs 1,60,000.

Published: 11th August 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kundapur rural police on Wednesday night arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with physical assault and robbery.

The youth Praveen assaulted a 32-year-old woman Devaki Poojari with an iron rod when she was waiting for her son to return from school and escaped with the gold jewellery Devaki was wearing. 

Devaki suffered injuries. Passersby shifted her to a hospital in Manipal. She was discharged the next day.

According to sources, the incident happened between 4.15 pm to 4.25 pm on August 5. Before the school bus arrived, the assailant who came in a bike and parked it somewhere far had then walked towards Devaki, and attacked her grievously. At first, Devaki resisted when the robber tried to snatch the gold ornaments. However, the assailant hit her on the head twice with an iron rod. As Devaki fell to the ground, the assailant escaped with 'karimani' chain, bangle, and earrings, all worth Rs 1,60,000.

Police sources told TNIE that preliminary investigation suggested that it was for the first time, that Praveen was involved in criminal activity as there was prima facie no case booked against him in any police station. Sources added CCTV footage from Halady road, Kundapur main road helped them crack the case by identifying the accused. Praveen used an altered bike to travel to the crime scene. He was picked up from Trasi based on suspicion.  During interrogation he admitted to the crime, police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robbery case Udupi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp