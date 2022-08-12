Home States Karnataka

Tumakuru to host shooting championship

Tumakuru city, set to host the four-day national level (open) shooting championship from Friday, on account of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, will create history of sorts.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Shooters practising at a range ahead of national level (open) shooting championship in Tumakuru . (Photo| Express)

Shooters practising at a range ahead of national level (open) shooting championship in Tumakuru . (Photo| Express)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru city, set to host the four-day national level (open) shooting championship from Friday, on account of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, will create history of sorts. Local shooting talents will compete with their state and national counterparts for prize money worth Rs 5.12 lakh, in different categories of contests.

Tachus Technology, a startup launched by Rahul Mishra and team, provided technical support including electronic target systems free of cost. Shooting teams from CISF, Indian Army, MEG and others from across the country have been taking part in the mega event organised in association with the Karnataka Rifle Association, Bengaluru.

Shooting mania gripped the city with many school and college students emerging with flying colours, and national champions being trained by Vivekananda Sports and Cultural Academy led by ace shooter Anil, for a couple of years. Around 300 members were trained here.

Final year BSc student Kiran Nandana has been knocking on the doors of the Under-21 national squad. She won the bronze at the National Rifle Association India event held in New Delhi in March 2022.  Kiran, daughter of Siddappa Achar, a plumber, got the knack while practising as an NCC cadet, and got a rifle sponsored by the donors to take up professional practice.

“We have many such young talents, and also got sponsors to groom them. But we lack infrastructure and there is no space for fitness sessions which is essential,” said Anil. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp