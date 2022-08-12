Tumakuru to host shooting championship

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru city, set to host the four-day national level (open) shooting championship from Friday, on account of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, will create history of sorts. Local shooting talents will compete with their state and national counterparts for prize money worth Rs 5.12 lakh, in different categories of contests.

Tachus Technology, a startup launched by Rahul Mishra and team, provided technical support including electronic target systems free of cost. Shooting teams from CISF, Indian Army, MEG and others from across the country have been taking part in the mega event organised in association with the Karnataka Rifle Association, Bengaluru.

Shooting mania gripped the city with many school and college students emerging with flying colours, and national champions being trained by Vivekananda Sports and Cultural Academy led by ace shooter Anil, for a couple of years. Around 300 members were trained here.

Final year BSc student Kiran Nandana has been knocking on the doors of the Under-21 national squad. She won the bronze at the National Rifle Association India event held in New Delhi in March 2022. Kiran, daughter of Siddappa Achar, a plumber, got the knack while practising as an NCC cadet, and got a rifle sponsored by the donors to take up professional practice.

“We have many such young talents, and also got sponsors to groom them. But we lack infrastructure and there is no space for fitness sessions which is essential,” said Anil.

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru city, set to host the four-day national level (open) shooting championship from Friday, on account of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, will create history of sorts. Local shooting talents will compete with their state and national counterparts for prize money worth Rs 5.12 lakh, in different categories of contests. Tachus Technology, a startup launched by Rahul Mishra and team, provided technical support including electronic target systems free of cost. Shooting teams from CISF, Indian Army, MEG and others from across the country have been taking part in the mega event organised in association with the Karnataka Rifle Association, Bengaluru. Shooting mania gripped the city with many school and college students emerging with flying colours, and national champions being trained by Vivekananda Sports and Cultural Academy led by ace shooter Anil, for a couple of years. Around 300 members were trained here. Final year BSc student Kiran Nandana has been knocking on the doors of the Under-21 national squad. She won the bronze at the National Rifle Association India event held in New Delhi in March 2022. Kiran, daughter of Siddappa Achar, a plumber, got the knack while practising as an NCC cadet, and got a rifle sponsored by the donors to take up professional practice. “We have many such young talents, and also got sponsors to groom them. But we lack infrastructure and there is no space for fitness sessions which is essential,” said Anil.