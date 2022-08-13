After row over Pesta murder accused, Karnataka govt stays Waqf appointment

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The State BJP unit has saved itself massive embarrassment by staying its own order to constitute the District Waqf Advisory Committee, Uttara Kannada, after it came under fire from local leaders as one of the members, Azad Jamal, was an accused in the Paresh Mesta murder case in 2017. The BJP had cashed in on the murder of Mesta.

The State government, in its order dated August 1, 2022 (KSBV/ADM/CR/45/2010-11) had appointed one chairman, six vice-chairmen and members of the District Waqf Advisory Committee for a period of three years. However, the order ran into controversy when local leaders started criticising the move, saying that Azad Jamal, also known as Azad Jamal Annigeri, appointed vice-chairman, was prime accused in the Mesta murder case. He was in jail until he was released on bail.

Social media posts and politicians also slammed the appointment. “It is an injustice to the family of Paresh Mesta. It is shocking and I appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to cancel the appointment,” Rupali Naik, Karwar Ankola MLA, told TNIE.

She, however, defended the government action, stating that appointments are made based on recommendations by members of the Waqf Board. The government, sensing the mood of the people, issued another order staying the appointment of the advisory committee. The order KSBA/ADM/CR/01/2020-21-21/p dated August 12, 2022, puts on hold the appointment dated August 1, 2022, following a note by Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Waqf. “There are several complaints against the Advisory Committee, and considering this, the order dated August 1, 2022 has been stayed for now,” says the order signed by the CEO, Karnataka State Waqf Board.

Jamal said he will abide by the decision of the government. “There are allegations against me. They are all far from the truth. I was wrongfully dragged into the case, and am mentally disturbed by this, but I have faith in our judiciary. I will come out clean,” he said.

KARWAR: The State BJP unit has saved itself massive embarrassment by staying its own order to constitute the District Waqf Advisory Committee, Uttara Kannada, after it came under fire from local leaders as one of the members, Azad Jamal, was an accused in the Paresh Mesta murder case in 2017. The BJP had cashed in on the murder of Mesta. The State government, in its order dated August 1, 2022 (KSBV/ADM/CR/45/2010-11) had appointed one chairman, six vice-chairmen and members of the District Waqf Advisory Committee for a period of three years. However, the order ran into controversy when local leaders started criticising the move, saying that Azad Jamal, also known as Azad Jamal Annigeri, appointed vice-chairman, was prime accused in the Mesta murder case. He was in jail until he was released on bail. Social media posts and politicians also slammed the appointment. “It is an injustice to the family of Paresh Mesta. It is shocking and I appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to cancel the appointment,” Rupali Naik, Karwar Ankola MLA, told TNIE. She, however, defended the government action, stating that appointments are made based on recommendations by members of the Waqf Board. The government, sensing the mood of the people, issued another order staying the appointment of the advisory committee. The order KSBA/ADM/CR/01/2020-21-21/p dated August 12, 2022, puts on hold the appointment dated August 1, 2022, following a note by Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Waqf. “There are several complaints against the Advisory Committee, and considering this, the order dated August 1, 2022 has been stayed for now,” says the order signed by the CEO, Karnataka State Waqf Board. Jamal said he will abide by the decision of the government. “There are allegations against me. They are all far from the truth. I was wrongfully dragged into the case, and am mentally disturbed by this, but I have faith in our judiciary. I will come out clean,” he said.