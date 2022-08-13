Independence Day 2022: 8K people to be invited, 1,700 police to guard parade ground in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a two year pause caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, the I-Day celebration would witness a crowd of 8000 in Manekshaw Parade Ground to mark the diamond jubilee of Indian Independence.

In a joint press meet by City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath after the final rehearsal for the event, they said 8000 people will be allowed this time to watch the grand celebration.

At 8.55 am on August 15, CM Basavaraj Bommai will arrive at the venue and at 9. am, he will hoist the Tricolour.

"2,400 children will take part in the parade and cultural program and 1,200 members from KSRP, CRPF, BSF, CAR, Women Reserve Police, Traffic Police, and Home Guard will take part in the parade. The parade will conclude at 11.20 am. There will be programs from school children and special forces." said Pratap Reddy.

He also stated that the public will be allowed to carry only phone wallets, for women, handbags.

"The Bengaluru Commissionerate has deployed 9 Deputy Commissioner of Police, and 15 Assistant Commissioner of Police who have been assigned various preparations from security, CCTV, monitoring, parking, diversion of traffic, and others. In all, there are 1,700 policemen who have already been deployed as part of the I-Day celebration."

With regard to hoisting the national flag at Chamarajapete Idgah maidan, the Commissioner stated that the Revenue Department will hoist the flag and police have made all security arrangements and if the situation demands, the additional force will be deployed.

The BBMP is by and large responsible for arrangements. Has ensured ground preparations in coordination with Bengaluru Urban District Administration. "We have printed 8000 invitations and have already given 6,000. One more gate that was closed has been opened and the public will be allowed directly to the gallery from there," said Tushar Girinath.

There will be theme based cultural program from three batches of students from different institutions and forces will exhibit combat skills.

Finally, the best team will be awarded for the march during the 75th year of Indian Independence Day.



Ban on parking, traffic diversions

Keeping the security arrangement in place and the grand event taking place, the Police department has issued a circular to ban the parking of vehicles at Central Street, Anil Kumble Circle, Cubbon Road, Shivajinagar Bus Stand road, MG Road, and Queens Road. The vehicular movement is banned between 8 am to 11 am at Cubbon Junction, BRV Junction, Kamaraja Junction. The police have arranged for alternate routes for motorists.

