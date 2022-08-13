Karnataka: Absconding wanted accused attacks cops while detaining 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An accused who was wanted in many cases and was on the run attacked cops who went to arrest him at his residence.

The incident occurred at Hidayath Nagar in Moodbidri near Mangaluru when two cops went to issue a warrant and take the accused into custody.

When the police went to the house of the accused, the father of the accused Mohammad Faizal abused the cops and said that he will not allow them to arrest his son and obstructed the cops from performing their duty.

Meantime, the accused tried to escape from the back door of the house and one of the cops tried to stop him from escaping.

The accused meanwhile attacked the cop with a dagger and the cop has suffered injuries.

The accused managed to escape however he was secured near Todar on the same day.

The accused faces cases under sections 353(obstruction to duty), 307(attempt to murder), 504 and 506.

