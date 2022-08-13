Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Absconding wanted accused attacks cops while detaining 

The incident occurred at Hidayath Nagar in Moodbidri near Mangaluru when two cops went to issue a warrant and take the accused into custody.

Published: 13th August 2022 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An accused who was wanted in many cases and was on the run attacked cops who went to arrest him at his residence. 

The incident occurred at Hidayath Nagar in Moodbidri near Mangaluru when two cops went to issue a warrant and take the accused into custody.

When the police went to the house of the accused, the father of the accused Mohammad Faizal abused the cops and said that he will not allow them to arrest his son and obstructed the cops from performing their duty.

Meantime, the accused tried to escape from the back door of the house and one of the cops tried to stop him from escaping. 

The accused meanwhile attacked the cop with a dagger and the cop has suffered injuries. 
The accused managed to escape however he was secured near Todar on the same day.

The accused faces cases under sections 353(obstruction to duty), 307(attempt to murder), 504 and 506.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp