Karnataka cop suspended for assaulting villager, departmental inquiry ordered

HUBBALLI: The police sub-inspector attached to the Kurugodu police station in Ballari district has been suspended on the charges of assaulting a person.

The video of police officer Manikanta hitting the person went viral which prompted the higher authorities to suspend him.

According to the locals, the police officer started beating a resident named Gangadhar without any provocation after which the residents lodged a complaint against the officer.

An atrocity case has also been registered against the PSI.

Locals said that the victim Gangadhar got injured a fortnight ago in police lathi charge in Kolur village.

The villagers had gathered near a lake where a woman had committed suicide.

It is said that to disperse the crowd the PSI used lathi in which Gangadhar got his leg fractured.

A week later Gangadhar went live on his social media explaining his ordeal and demanding action against the police officer.

A week later, the Congress party members of Kurugodu had put up posters in the town wishing for Independence Day. The poster had a photo of the PSI along with politicians and other personalities.

This was objected by the BJP members as they said the government servant cannot be part of any party poster.

Some of the members even removed the poster from many places in the city. This irked the PSI and he called Gangadhar to the station.

"Gangadhar apologized to the PSI and deleted the video from his social media account. But at the same time the congress members and other residents gathered near the police station protesting against the BJP members removing the posters of Independence Day. When they questioned the PSI he pointed out that his photo was put up by Gangadhar and he had no connection with any political party. Gangadhar pleaded innocence stating that he did not put the photo of PSI. During this the PSI got angry and slapped Gangadhar repeatedly," said an eyewitness.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Ballari SP Saidulu Adavath said that the officer has been suspended after the incident.

"It's wrong to manhandle the public. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the officer. The police will also inquire about the complaint which has been lodged against the PSI in Kurugodu police station," the officer said.

