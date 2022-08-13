Search committee formed to select new VC for Visvesvaraya Technological University

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A four-member search committee has been formed to select the new Vice Chancellor (VC) for Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). The committee will shortlist three probable candidates for the top post and submit the same to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot who will take the final call.

With the term of the current Vice Chancellor of VTU set to end on September 30, sources said, the Raj Bhavan will announce the name of new VC by then. The Governor's Secretariat issued a notification on August 8, inviting applications from distinguished academicians for the post of VTU VC.

As per the notification, the aspirants must be possessing a Master Degree in Engineering and PhD in the mode prescribed from time to time by the UGC. They must also have a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university or ten years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative institution. The last date for submission of the application will be August 29.

The four-member search committee is expected to shortlist three distinguished academicians with rich experience and contributions in the field of engineering.

The applicants facing allegations of indulging in controversies and cases are unlikely to be considered. "The search committee reserves all the rights to accept or reject any application,'' sources said.

Sources said, Prof Sunil Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Technical University is likely to be the chairman of the four-member VC Search Committee with other members being M S Shivakumar, former Registrar of VTU, Jitendra Nayak, VTU Executive Council Member, Kripashankar, VTU Academic Senate member. The committee will hold meetings in September to verify and shortlist three candidates.

Since its inception in Belagavi, VTU has had five Vice Chancellors. Dr S Rajashekharaiah was the founder of VC who was succeeded by Dr K Balaveera Reddy. The then Governor had extended the term of Reddy for the second term of three years (total six years).

The Raj Bhavan had constituted a search committee before extending the term of Reddy. Later, Prof H P Khincha replaced Reddy and served a three-year term as VC. In the year 2000, Dr H Maheshappa was appointed as VC, who went on to serve two terms of three years each before being succeeded by Prof Karisiddappa.

