Sexual favours, bribes sought from govt job aspirants in Karnataka: Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: KPCC’s communication wing head, Priyank Kharge on Friday urged the state government to constitute fast-track courts to try cases related to PSI-CET, KPTCL and PWD recrui tment scams. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Kharge made serious charges that youngsters these days do not get jobs without bribing and young women candidates are even asked for “sexual favours” by the authorities concerned. He said CID has arrested many people including police higher-ups in the PSI-CET scam and has also filed chargesheets.

There are reports of a similar scam in the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Junior Engineers (JEs) in KPTCL and PWD. The former minister alleged that in recruitment for posts of AEs and JEs in KPTCL, authorities concerned have demanded Rs 30 lakh for the post of JE and Rs 50 lakh for AE’s post.For speedy justice, fast-track courts are essential, he said.

Will approach court against govt: Priyank

Priyank Kharge said in the CET held in September 2021 to fill 1,323 posts of Second Division Assistants in different depart-ments, many candidates have used Bluetooth and microp-hones, but only three candida-tes were debarred from exams, he said. Kharge said Congress is planning to file a PIL in the HC against the government’s alleged corruption, dealings in transfers and recruitment scams. Kharge also alleged that the BJP government has put the national flag and patriotism on sale. They have allowed the production of polyester flags to help Reliance, he alleged.

