Upper age limit up by two years in teacher recruitment

The state Cabinet on Friday decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment of teachers by two years, besides decreasing the cutoff marks for eligibility by 10 per cent.

BENGALURU: The state Cabinet on Friday decided to increase the upper age limit for recruitment of teachers by two years, besides decreasing the cutoff marks for eligibility by 10 per cent. “Since the recruitment has not taken place for a long time, increasing the upper age limit was inevitable. Also, the cutoff for eligibility is now 50 per cent aggregate instead of 60 per cent,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy after the cabinet meeting.

The revised upper age limit is 47 years for the SC/ST/Category I and differently-abled, 45 for OBCs and 42 for general category candidates. The Cabinet approved the ratification of the Juvenile Justice Act that has already been implemented and the Justice Bhaktavatsalam Commission report recommending 33 per cent reservation in local bodies.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a guesthouse at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh at estimated Rs 84 crore to help pilgrims from Karnataka. The Andhra Pradesh government has set aside 8,577 sqm of land for this purpose, he said.

Hiriyur in Chitradurga will get Rs 100 crore for the underground drainage system. The Cabinet also okayed the Dr DM Nanjundappa Committee report on the backwardness of taluks and approved development of 56 new taluks carved out in the recent past.It gave the nod to withdraw 30 cases filed against activists from different backgrounds. But no cases of heinous crimes and those against MLAs and former MLAs will be withdrawn, Madhu Swamy clarified.

