Karnataka: Two factions of BJP clash, Union Minister Khuba’s car attacked

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Two factions of BJP clashed at Basavakalyan town of Bidar district on Saturday evening, leading to injuries to one of the activists.

Video clippings showed some BJP activists removing the numberplate of the car of Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagawanth Khuba, who is also the Bidar MP. Khuba was taking part in a car rally to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence at Basavakalyan when party workers surrounded the car, banged it with their bare hands and pulled out the numberplate.

What angered a section of party workers, who are said to be followers of Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salgar, was that their leader was not given prominence by Khuba’s men in the car rally.

Khuba confirmed the incident to TNIE on Sunday, but said he has not lodged any complaint.

