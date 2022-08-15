Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Isuru villagers, for whom the bell tolled 

Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India movement call on August 8, 1942, ignited the spark of defiance among the villagers of Isuru.

Published: 15th August 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Freedom fighter late Huchharayappa inside Sri Veerabhadreshwara Swamy temple in Isuru village of Shikaripura taluk | FILE

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  A bell tied inside Sri Veerabhadreshwara Swamy Temple in Isuru village of Shikaripura taluk, was witness to the villagers’ struggle for independence, and its sonorous ring gave them direction to organise their forces against the British. 

Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India movement call on August 8, 1942, ignited the spark of defiance among the villagers of Isuru. They came out with a strong slogan, ‘Esuru Kottaru.., Isuru Bideyu’ (We don’t leave Isuru among many villages) and started a peaceful movement. 

According to the Gazetteer of India, from August 17, 1942, onwards, the villagers showed great courage and defiance. Prabhat Pheri (processions) were carried out around the village every day, with slogans like ‘Do not pay taxes’, ‘Cut down teak trees and wires’, ‘Burn account books of Gaudas and Shanbhogues’. On September 25, when the village officer came for the collection of assessment and preparation of pahani, their registers were seized by village youths. The next day, the villagers put up a signboard which declared that theirs was a ‘free village’ and set up a parallel government of youngsters. 

On September 28, 1942, when amaldar Channa Krishnaiah and inspector Kenchegowda came to the village, the villagers insisted that the officers wear the Gandhi cap. A scuffle ensued, and the villagers killed both the officers. 

Retired KAS officer H Baligar told The New Indian Express that the ring of the bell gave an indication to the revolutionaries. “A single ring was a hint that there was no significant development, and was a call for a routine meeting. When the bell was rung twice, it was a call for a secret meeting, three rings were to alert the villagers to assemble immediately, as it was an emergency. Four rings was an alarm to congregate immediately with weapons,” said Baligar.

The killing of the amaldar and police inspector prompted the British to invade Isuru and thrash the villagers. They filed harsh cases, burnt houses and even assaulted women. They seized the village and arrested freedom fighters. Of them, Gurappa, Jinahalli Mallappa, Suryanarayanachar, Badakalli Halappa and Goudru Shankarappa were hanged on April 6, 7 and 8, 1943. These five revolutionaries were below 30 years of age. Women fighters Halamma, Siddamma and Parvathamma were sentenced to life imprisonment, and others were awarded rigorous imprisonment.

On investigation, police found that the temple bell sent out crucial messages. They confiscated it and presented it before a court in Sagar as witness. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Veerabhadreshwara Swamy Temple Shikaripura Isuru village
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp