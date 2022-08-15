Partition has turned India, Pakistan into sorrowful countries: BJP leader

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The country was divided. India and Pakistan are not at peace after the Partition which was the result of the betrayal of Jawaharlal Nehru. Today, both have become great, sorrowful countries,” said BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar on Sunday, referring to the controversy over leaving out Nehru’s image from a state government-sponsored advertisement on the 75th year of India’s Independence. Congress media cell head and MLA Priyank Kharge countered him, saying, “Please get your information from reading reliable history textbooks and not from Whatsapp forwards.’’Ravikumar, after inspecting the preparations for Independence Day celebrations at Kanteerava Stadium, said, “BJP has decided to celebrate the 75th year of Independence this year with great enthusiasm and more than 75 lakh national flags have been distributed. The celebrations are being held at the booth and state capital level.” He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated an exhibit on the dark history of Partition at the party’s state office on Sunday evening. “On Monday, more than 50,000 people from all wards of Bengaluru will arrive at the stadium in their vehicles, shouting slogans. They will carry portraits of freedom fighters.” Congress said it is being done to stoke hatred. On the tight police bandobast at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan, Ravikumar said, “We all know who is responsible for this and why there is a tight bandobast for hoisting the national flag. Congress has to answer to this.”