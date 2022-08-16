Home States Karnataka

Colleagues attack JC Madhuswamy over audio leak

In response, Madhuswamy said the minister concerned, S T Somashekar, to whose notice this had been brought, had done nothing about it. 

Minister JC Madhuswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Minister JC Madhuswamy’s recent audio leak is continuing to draw criticism from his colleagues. Madhuswamy, who was speaking to a person in the audio clip, hears out a complaint about Rs 1,300 being charged for renewal of a Rs 50,000 loan from a private person.

In response, Madhuswamy said the minister concerned, S T Somashekar, to whose notice this had been brought, had done nothing about it.  Expressing unhappiness over Madhuswamy’s statement that the state government is moving slowly, Hassan district minister Gopalaiah said on Monday that he “shouldn’t have spoken loosely”. Meanwhile, Horticulture Minister Munirathna said in Kolar, “Being a responsible minister, he should not have commented like that. He should resign.”

