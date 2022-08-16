Home States Karnataka

Covid positive Mallikarjun Kharge regrets skipping I-Day

Published: 16th August 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that he is deeply saddened at not being able to attend the Independence Day celebrations for the first time. Kharge tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago and hence was unable to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

In a press note on Monday, Kharge said in spite of not being able to be physically present on theoccasion, he will join the celebrations in spirit and with pride. “Since my childhood, I never missed an opportunity to be a part of Independence Day celebrations and over the last 50 years, I have been a part of state celebrations of the Independence Day,” Kharge said.

Kharge said his social background and personal experiences make him apprehensive that the hard fought independence, political and social freedom and rights of every citizen can be lost very quickly if people are not vigilant about the threats to the country.

He also said he is one of the few people in parliament who was born before the Independence of India. Even though India won her freedom in 1947, not all regions became free at the same time. The erstwhile Hyderabad Karnataka Region where he came from, became free only a year later on September 17, 1948, Kharge said.

