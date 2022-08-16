Home States Karnataka

Govt will give jobs, relief to martyrs’ families: Bommai

Anonymous fighters brought us true freedom, says Chief Minister

CM Basavaraj Bommai receives the guard of honour in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the state government will provide jobs and Rs 25 lak compensation to the families of martyrs. He said toilets will be constructed at all government schools by next year’s Independence Day.

After hoisting the flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground, he said it is the government’s duty to provide a job to one member of  a martyr’s family and the order will be sent to their doorsteps.  He said the government will launch new schemes for the sanitation and nutrition of farmers, labourers and soldiers. For the school toilet scheme, the government has allocated Rs 250 crore. The Vidya Nidhi, a scholarship programme, will be extended to the children of landless agricultural labourers, apart from children of farmers , fisherman, weavers and taxi drivers.

A loan-cum-subsidy scheme of up to Rs 50,000 was announced to support potters, blacksmiths, carpenters, sculptors, basket weavers, artisans and others. The government is committed to start 4,050 new anganwadis to take care of children of 16 lakh landless labourers to provide them with nutrition and early education. This will create job opportunities for 8,100 women.He chanted the mantra of 3Es -- employment, education and empowerment -- to uplift SC/STs, backward classes, women and minorities.

‘We’ve not forgotten Nehru’

Bommai waded into the controversy over leaving out Jawaharlal Nehru’s photo from a government-sponsored advert, saying anonymous freedom fighters gave India its independence. At the Amrit Bharati Karunada Fair at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, he said the leaders who led the struggle were Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Chandrashekhar Azad, Tantya Tope, Kittur Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna. 

“No one can change the history of the freedom struggle. But those who write history  have changed it.  The time has come to tell the truth. In Bengaluru alone, 25 people lost their lives, but their names are not found anywhere. Narayan B, a 12-year-old boy from Hubballi, was shot dead for chanting Vande Mataram. Those who took part in the Salt Satyagraha of Ankola and Isur Satyagraha were condemned to death, but their names are missing.  The Amrit Mahotsav should be dedicated to thousands of anonymous fighters. The Partition took place on the very day of Independence. There is no greater tragedy,’’ he added.

“The government yesterday put out pictures of activists who were never seen before. For 65 years, the country was run in Nehru’s name. We have not forgotten him. There is respect for him. The advert also has a picture of Nehru,” he said.

No to bulletproof box: CM

Bommai chose to give his speech without any barrier. The security authorities had put up a bulletproof box next to the flag, but he asked them to remove it.

