Kalaburagi records highest crop loss in Karnataka

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi district has reported the highest crop loss compared to other districts in the state as per the joint preliminary survey conducted by different departments and the report has been submitted to the government, highly placed sources in the Agriculture Department told Express on Monday.

According to the preliminary survey, 3,46,004.91 hectares of land (of the total 60,59,558.47 hectares sown area) has been affected due to heavy rains and flood in the State. The crop loss is around 5.71 percent in the State.Gadag district stands second in the crop loss in the joint survey with 91,158 hectares of land (of the 3,17,012 hectares of sown area) has been affected (28.76 %) followed by Dharwad district in which 89,148 hectares (of the total 273218.22 hectares sown area) land has been affected due to rains (32.63 %).

Sources said that as per the preliminary survey in Kalyana Karnataka Region, standing crops in 1,11,435 hectares (of the 7,75,430 hectares sown area) has been affected due to heavy rains (which comes to about 14.37 % ) in Kalaburagi district. In Bidar district 33,650 hectares (of the 37,864 hectares sown area) of land has been affected (about 9%), in Yadgir district 12,181 hectares (of the 2,86,933 hectares of sown area) of land has been affected (about 4.25 % of the land).

In Vijayanagar 1527.82 hectares (of the 2,36,464 hectares sown area) of land has been affected (around 0.65 %). In Raichur district, 347 hectares (of the 35,5475 hectares of sown area) of land has been affected (around 0.10 %). In Koppal district, 268.26 hectares (of the 284349 hectares of sown area ) of land has been affected (around 0.09 %) and in Bellari district 68.19 hectares (of the 80,573 hectares sown area) of the land has been affected (around 0.08 %). The joint survey was conducted by Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue departments.

