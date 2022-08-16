Need another freedom struggle: Randeep Surjewala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday took an indirect dig at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying there was need for another freedom struggle to save democracy. He alleged that the Central government has been systematically attacking the Constitution.

“The battle for freedom is not over, there is an attack on democracy, scientific temper and Constitutional institutions,” he said, at the valedictory of ‘Freedom Walk’ in Bengaluru. He also criticised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and said freedom brings about equality among all sections of society, especially Dalits and minorities, and give jobs to the unemployed. Surjewala alleged that the country is being run by oppressing women, the poor and Dalits, treating minorities as second-class citizens and dividing people on lines of caste and creed. Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad alleged that PM Modi has been dismantling the Constitution.

DKS appreciates Modi for taking Nehru's name during speech

KPCC president D K Shivakumar came down heavily on Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai for leaving out the photograph of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, from government advertisements.

“I never expected this from Bommai, but will salute Modi for taking Nehru’s name in his Independence Day speech,” he remarked. “Despite the progress we made in the past 75 years, inequality has prevailed. Congress workers should take an oath to safeguard the Constitution and democracy,” he advised.

He said 1.07 lakh people who registered online to take part, will get certificates of appreciation in digital format. “You can download them. Those who have not registered will also get certificates if they participated,” he promised.

