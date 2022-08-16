Home States Karnataka

Need another freedom struggle: Randeep Surjewala

He alleged that the Central government has been systematically attacking the Constitution.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday took an indirect dig at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, saying there was need for another freedom struggle to save democracy. He alleged that the Central government has been systematically attacking the Constitution.

“The battle for freedom is not over, there is an attack on democracy, scientific temper and Constitutional institutions,” he said, at the valedictory of ‘Freedom Walk’ in Bengaluru. He also criticised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, and said freedom brings about equality among all sections of society, especially Dalits and minorities, and give jobs to the unemployed. Surjewala alleged that the country is being run by oppressing women, the poor and Dalits, treating minorities as second-class citizens and dividing people on lines of caste and creed. Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad alleged that PM Modi has been dismantling the Constitution.

DKS appreciates Modi for taking Nehru's name during speech
KPCC president D K Shivakumar came down heavily on Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai for leaving out the photograph of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, from government advertisements.

“I never expected this from Bommai, but will salute Modi for taking Nehru’s name in his Independence Day speech,” he remarked. “Despite the progress we made in the past 75 years, inequality has prevailed. Congress workers should take an oath to safeguard the Constitution and democracy,” he advised.

He said 1.07 lakh people who registered online to take part, will get certificates of appreciation in digital format. “You can download them. Those who have not registered will also get certificates if they participated,” he promised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala BJP
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp