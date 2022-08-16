Home States Karnataka

Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga city over Savarkar-Tipu Sultan banner row

BJP and Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's picture and wanted action against the other group for insulting their icon.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Police

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

SHIVAMOGGA: Prohibitory orders were clamped in this city on Monday after two groups entered into a heated argument over the installation of a banner with a picture of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar on the occasion of Independence Day, police said.

Tense moments prevailed at Amir Ahmad Circle here, when one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Meanwhile, a person named Prem Singh in his mid-twenties was allegedly stabbed by unidentified miscreants here when he was on his way home after locking the shop, and the probe was on to ascertain whether the incident has any links with the aforesaid incident, police sources said. He is currently undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital.

Earlier, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's picture on the high mast light pole at the location, which was objected to by the other that wanted to install a picture of Tipu Sultan.

Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the picture, police sources said, adding this led to a tense situation with a large number of people from both sides gathering there. Police resorted to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd.

BJP and Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's picture and wanted action against the other group for insulting their icon.

Authorities deployed additional forces in the area and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the entire city.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said police have taken all measures to maintain peace. "The incident should not have happened. I have ordered for strict action against miscreants and those trying to disturb peace," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

TAGS
Karnataka Hindutva V D Savarkar Tipu Sultan Savarkar
