AIDSO condemns Rajasthan Dalit child's death

AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamath stated that even as India has celebrated 75 years of Independence, such incidents reflect that the caste system and inequality still prevail in the country.

BENGALURU: The state committee of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has condemned the alleged assault by a teacher on a Class 3 student of the Dalit community, at a school in Jalore district of Rajasthan, for reportedly touching a water pitcher meant for the headmaster. The assault reportedly caused the student’s death, after treatment failed at a hospital in Ahmedabad, 23 days after the incident.

AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamath stated that even as India has celebrated 75 years of Independence, such incidents reflect that the caste system and inequality still prevail in the country. “A teacher’s responsibility is not just to teach students, but also to groom them into good humans with values. If a teacher doesn’t have such values, if he is not free from prejudice and superstition, how can such a teacher mould good students with values?” he questioned, urging stringent action against the teacher.

