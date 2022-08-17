Home States Karnataka

Battle for Karnataka: Kolar emerges among top seats for Siddaramaiah to contest

Considered a Cong stronghold, constituency profile suits ex-CM

Published: 17th August 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at a Youth Congress rally in Bengaluru on Sunday | express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: After Siddaramostava, the mega birthday bash of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, his close associates are now prevailing upon him to soon finalise the Assembly seat to contest from in the 2023 elections. Siddaramaiah’s followers want him to aim for the chief minister’s post again and pick a safe seat. Haunted by his loss from Chamundeshwari in 2018, they are getting an internal survey done, taking the feedback from leaders of several constituencies so that Siddaramaiah can sail through easily. Such a seat would free him up to campaign across the state, they said.

Requests are pouring in asking him to contest from Varuna, Koppal, Badami, Kolar and Chamarajpet seats, and his followers want him to make the choice in a couple of months so that they can prepare the ground. Kolar is emerging as one of the favourites, not just for Siddaramaiah, but also for a section of party leaders. KPCC working president R Druvanarayan wants him back in Varuna, terming it lucky for the former CM as people from all sections want him to contest.

Kolar is among the top choices as it is considered a stronghold of Congress. Along with a large number Dalits and Muslims, the constituency has a good population of backward classes and Vokkaligas. Also, over 50 per cent of electorate is Kuruba. BJP is not a potent force here, while JDS, which managed to win previously, is on the  decline after sitting MLA Srinivasa Gowda identified with Congress and was expelled from the party

Congress has won from the seat only four times since 1957. After its victory in 2004, the party base started eroding with former minister Vartur  Prakash and Srinivasa Gowda switching over to JDS in 2008. It will be interesting if Siddaramaiah chooses to run from here, bring leaders back to the party fold and organise workers at the booth level. He also has to balance between the factions of former minister S Ramesh Kumar and former Union Minister KH Muniyappa. With JDS being a potential threat, he must also reach out to Vokkaligas and Muslims, who make up 25 per cent of the  electorate.

Political observers felt that Siddaramaiah’s entry into Kolar will have a ripple effect in the undivided Kolar district, where JDS is a force. It will help sitting Congress MLAs overcome anti-incumbency. Logistically too, Kolar is convenient as it is just 60 km from Bengaluru, they added. His supporters are looking to harp on the KC Valley project to fill up tanks in the drought-prone region and point out that it was part of the Bhagirath scheme introduced during his tenure as chief minister. An invitation from Srinivasa Gowda for Siddaramaiah to contest from here will be an icing on the cake. Sources said Siddaramaiah has not thought of  returning to Varuna, but is also not too keen on Chamrajpet as he has never fought from an urban pocket in his entire career. 

Kolar a gold mine?

 Congress last won the poll  from Kolar in 2004
 Profile: Dalits, Muslims, Vokkaligas, Kuruba’s, OBCs
 KC Valley project likely to work in the former CM’s favour.  
 Factionalism in Congress may add to Siddaramaiah’s worries
 Proximity to Bengaluru city
 Kolar, Varuna, Koppal, Badami, Chamrajpet are among  favourites for him to contest in 2023

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolar Siddaramaiah Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka congress Karnataka polls
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp