Bommai among worst CMs in India: Randeep Surjewala

The deteriorating law and order situation and violence in coastal Karnataka and Shivamogga are a testimony to the failure of Bommai, he added.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The Bommai government has failed to maintain law and order, leading to chaos across the state. Bommai is among the most inefficient CMs in the country and he is heading a government that is corrupt,” charged AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, here on Tuesday.

“How is it that criminals and anti-social elements are murdering innocent people in broad daylight? Why is the government a mute spectator? Our party leaders have vowed to fight against BJP-sponsored conspiracies to divide society. Till we overthrow this government with the cooperation of the people, we will not rest, ‘’ he said.  The deteriorating law and order situation and violence in coastal Karnataka and Shivamogga are a testimony to the failure of Bommai, he added.

“The law minister (JC Madhu Swamy) himself has confessed that this government is not functioning. One minister is criticising another,” he said. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “Bommai has assigned ministers to cover up what Madhu Swamy said. Is this government really functioning?”

