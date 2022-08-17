Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC dismisses PIL against land grant

Published: 17th August 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:10 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the petitioner has failed to make out a case of a violation of statutory right or fundamental right and the allotment of land on lease has not been made for any commercial purpose, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a PIL filed by a city lawyer.

The advocate had questioned the approval for the allotment of 18 acres of land, including 15 acres to Inter-University Centre for Yogic-Science (IUCYS), one acre to Central Board of Secondary Education for set up its regional office and 2 acres to Council for Architecture for a regional centre on the premises of Bangalore University.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty dismissed the petition by Dr KB Vijaykumar seeking cancellation of the allotment of land on the premises of Bangalore University, spread across 1,112 acres.

