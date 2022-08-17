Shivamogga stabbing: Main accused shot in leg

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga police on Tuesday arrested two more persons, including the main accused, in the case related to the stabbing of a youth in the city during tension over putting up flexes of VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan on Monday. The total number of arrests made in the case have now climbed to four.

The main accused was shot in the leg after he allegedly tried to attack the police who went to arrest him. Police said Zabiulla alias Charbi (29), the main accused allegedly stabbed a cloth shop worker Prem Singh (20) at Gandhi Bazaar on Monday. Zabiulla tried to attack the police with a knife when they went to nab him near NT Road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

PSI Manjunath Kuri shot Zabiullah in the leg and took him to McGann Hospital for treatment.

The police on Tuesday had arrested Tanveer (22), a resident of RML Nagar. On Monday, the cops arrested Nadeem (25) and Abdul Rehman (25) within a few hours of the incident.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the city and took stock of the situation. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar arrived in the city on Monday night and intensified preventive measures. The taluk administration has enforced Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code till 10 pm on August 18.

Restrictions in Shivamogga

ADGP Kumar, Eastern Range IGP K Thiyagarajan and SP BM Laxmi Prasad patrolled the city and Bhadravati to monitor the situation on Tuesday. DC Dr Selvamani also monitored the situation. “People need not worry as they have the protection of the government. Miscreants will be dealt with with an iron hand,” he told reporters during his visit to Bheemeshwara Temple.

Meanwhile, the police and Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in the city. The police also enforced several restrictions, including banning male pillion riders below the age of 40 and disallowing motorcycles to ply between 9 pm and 5 am. Gathering of more than five people is also banned.

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga police on Tuesday arrested two more persons, including the main accused, in the case related to the stabbing of a youth in the city during tension over putting up flexes of VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan on Monday. The total number of arrests made in the case have now climbed to four. The main accused was shot in the leg after he allegedly tried to attack the police who went to arrest him. Police said Zabiulla alias Charbi (29), the main accused allegedly stabbed a cloth shop worker Prem Singh (20) at Gandhi Bazaar on Monday. Zabiulla tried to attack the police with a knife when they went to nab him near NT Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. PSI Manjunath Kuri shot Zabiullah in the leg and took him to McGann Hospital for treatment. The police on Tuesday had arrested Tanveer (22), a resident of RML Nagar. On Monday, the cops arrested Nadeem (25) and Abdul Rehman (25) within a few hours of the incident. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the city and took stock of the situation. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar arrived in the city on Monday night and intensified preventive measures. The taluk administration has enforced Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code till 10 pm on August 18. Restrictions in Shivamogga ADGP Kumar, Eastern Range IGP K Thiyagarajan and SP BM Laxmi Prasad patrolled the city and Bhadravati to monitor the situation on Tuesday. DC Dr Selvamani also monitored the situation. “People need not worry as they have the protection of the government. Miscreants will be dealt with with an iron hand,” he told reporters during his visit to Bheemeshwara Temple. Meanwhile, the police and Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in the city. The police also enforced several restrictions, including banning male pillion riders below the age of 40 and disallowing motorcycles to ply between 9 pm and 5 am. Gathering of more than five people is also banned.