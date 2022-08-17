Home States Karnataka

Tipu-Savarkar poster row: Normal life paralysed in Shivamogga

By and large, the city remained calm on Tuesday.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted street in Shivamogga on Tuesday a day after two groups clashed  | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Normal life was paralysed in Shivamogga city on Tuesday too, a day after two groups clashed over the display of portraits of Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. A youth was also stabbed minutes after the clash on Monday afternoon.

By and large, the city remained calm on Tuesday. All business establishments remained closed and the police took stringent measures restricting the movement of people in the city. Life came to a standstill after 10.30 am. All schools and colleges too remained closed. Deputy Commissioner Dr R Selvamani, however, said they will reopen in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi urban areas on Wednesday.

All roads leading to Ameer Ahmad Circle where Monday’s clash erupted were shut. City buses too did
not ply, while only office-goers were allowed to move around. Most of the main roads in the city wore a deserted look with only a few autorickshaws plying.Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel took out a march in sensitive areas of Shivamogga. The police ensured that no vendors were out on the streets. All vendors and business establishments in the extension area too were asked to shut by 10 am.

Only pharmacies, milk parlours and hospitals were allowed to remain open. Police patrolling was intensified in the entire city and especially in old parts of Shivamogga, including Seegehatti, Clerkpet, OT
Road, Azad Nagar and nearby localities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga VD Savarkar Tipu Sultan
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp