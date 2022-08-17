Tipu-Savarkar poster row: Normal life paralysed in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Normal life was paralysed in Shivamogga city on Tuesday too, a day after two groups clashed over the display of portraits of Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. A youth was also stabbed minutes after the clash on Monday afternoon. By and large, the city remained calm on Tuesday. All business establishments remained closed and the police took stringent measures restricting the movement of people in the city. Life came to a standstill after 10.30 am. All schools and colleges too remained closed. Deputy Commissioner Dr R Selvamani, however, said they will reopen in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi urban areas on Wednesday. All roads leading to Ameer Ahmad Circle where Monday’s clash erupted were shut. City buses too did not ply, while only office-goers were allowed to move around. Most of the main roads in the city wore a deserted look with only a few autorickshaws plying.Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel took out a march in sensitive areas of Shivamogga. The police ensured that no vendors were out on the streets. All vendors and business establishments in the extension area too were asked to shut by 10 am. Only pharmacies, milk parlours and hospitals were allowed to remain open. Police patrolling was intensified in the entire city and especially in old parts of Shivamogga, including Seegehatti, Clerkpet, OT Road, Azad Nagar and nearby localities.