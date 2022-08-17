With this app, shepherds can sell sheep directly to buyers

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: Aimed at bringing transparency in sheep and goat trading and getting rid of middlemen, NCDEX e-Markets Ltd has introduced an online application for trading livestock for the first time in the country. NeML has tied up with the Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation Ltd for trading sheep and goats from farm producers’ cooperatives, sheep and wool societies and individual farmers with buyers spread all across the country.

The e-platform has been launched on a pilot basis in Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Koppal, Ballari, Shivamogga, Haveri, Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadad districts. Farmers have been told to file details of the number of sheep, breed, age, locality and live weight. A maximum of 30 photos per animal can be uploaded along with Aadhaar and Pan card details, bank account number, gender of the sheep, and number of offspring in case of females and other details. Both the buyer and farmer can upload the details so that prices of animals can be fixed by farmers and if the deal is through, the trading can be done.

Deva Naik, deputy manager, NeML, told TNIE that around 12 lakh shepherd families, rearing around 1.71 lakh sheep and goats, will benefit from the programme. Based on the success of the pilot, it will be extended to the entire country.

Livestock trading app a boon for farmers

He said farmers and farm producers’ organisations (FPOs) are being trained on the e-trading platform so that farmers get the maximum income. On the app, once the deal is accepted online, the buyer will deposit a certain amount to the account of the farmer and settle the entire sum before lifting the animal. There is no credit system in the sale of sheep and goats, he added.

Dr C Thippeswamy, chief veterinarian of Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation, said that normally, sheep and goats are taken to markets and middlemen are involved in the trade. There are chances of farmers suffering losses. But with the e-platform, no such issues arise and farmers get the full benefit without the intervention of middlemen.Now, in Chitradurga district, FPOs at Yelladakere, Chitradurga and Challakere, have registered and trading has started.

‘Multiple bidding can be done’

Multiple buyers can bid on the same lot of sheep and they will not know the price of other bids. However, the farmer will know the amounts and can take up the best bid before finalising the deal, he added.

As many as 100 animals have been traded through the NeML app by farmers from Kodigenahalli village of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district. The sheep belonging to farmers Nagireddy and Lakshmish Reddy of Shree Mylaralingeshwara Kuri Mathu Unne Utpadakara Sahakara Sangha, Kodigenahalli were bought by one of the leading meat traders in the country. The farmers received the payment of all the 100 sheep at their doorstep and farmers were happy with the trading and revenue received.

